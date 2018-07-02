Senior Tory leader warns prime minister to deliver on Brexit

LONDON (AP) — A senior Conservative Party lawmaker has warned Prime Minister Theresa May to deliver on her Brexit promises or risk a revolt that could trigger the collapse of her government.

Jacob Rees-Mogg wrote Monday in the Daily Telegraph newspaper that May must stick to her pledge that Britain will leave the European Union's single market and customs union when it exits the bloc, amid fears that she is preparing to soften her position.

Rees-Mogg says the prime minister must "deliver what she said she would" or she will face defeat in the House of Commons.

The comments come ahead of a crunch meeting Friday where May's Cabinet will try to hammer out a unified position on the U.K.'s future relationship with the EU after months of very public disagreement.