Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council reshuffle effective July 2

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Mainland Affairs Council, Executive Yuan has dropped the "Executive Yuan" from its official title and also undergone a structural reorganization. A ceremony was held July 2 to mark the start of operations for the freshly reorganized Mainland Affairs Council (MAC).

The Council will now be comprised of six main offices and five supporting units, including the addition of an Information Management Office, and two corresponding overseas representative offices; the Office of Hong Kong Affairs and the Office of Macau Affairs, according to the MAC website.

The three deputy minister positions have been reworked into two political deputy minister positions, who are appointees, and one permanent deputy minister position, now filled by Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正), Chen Ming-chi (陳明祺), and Lee Li-jane (李麗珍) respectively.

MAC's structural reorganization was approved after the Legislative Yuan passed the third reading of the Organizational Act of the Mainland Affairs Council on May 22 and authorized by President Tsai Ing-wen on June 13.

All aspects of the restructuring are effective as of July 2.

The MAC reiterated in a press release today that the overall restructuring of the Council "will further support its organizational development, enhance the planning and coordination of cross-Strait affairs, and hopefully usher in a new era of peaceful and stable cross-Strait relations."