D-ZONECOIN Begins Its Final Public Sale before listed on CoinExchange.io

FUKUOKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2018--Global Dream Japan Co., Ltd. has issued the cryptocurrency named D-ZONE COIN and achieved a successful Airdrop in May with around 28,000 people participating from Japan and overseas. After the Airdrop, the final public sales began immediately.

As is evident from these results, the expected value for "D - ZONE COIN" is very high, and it has drawn many people’s attention. Therefore, the impact of DZC on the market is very high and we can expect a price rise.

Much about D-ZONE COIN is still unclear, but so far some information has been made public as below.

D-ZONE COIN can be used with the settlement service "Dream Pay" that realized immediate payment.

Dream-Pay is a new settlement service with block-chain technology, they respond to price fluctuations by interlocking with DZC.

The strong fluctuations in price are said to be a disadvantage of cryptocurrencies, and at this point they are still not easy to use for shopping, in other words, they have not familiar with the world yet.

On the other hand, to suppress the price fluctuation, "Dream Pay" performs settlement via crypto currency such as DZC or PAY. Therefore, stable settlement can be realized even if payment via legal currency. The Dream-Pay app has already been released as of this May, and payment & remittance services are available.

Playstore https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.thedreampay.jpy

iOS APP https://itunes.apple.com/jp/app/thedreampay/id1301919323?mt=8

Because DZC and Dream-Pay are interlocking, they have achieved the lowest prices in the cryptocurrency industry, making it easier to do overseas remittances, one of the benefits of blockchain technology.

At this point, the settlement fee is planned to be 0.5%. It's no exaggeration to say that this price is the lowest among settlement service market using crypto currency, so, all people can settlement with lower cost.

Another benefit to using blockchain technology is its high security, which makes it difficult to use for unauthorized access or illegal payments.

The system has already been recognized around the world and is highly regarded, as evidenced by the fact that Dream-Pay has won 7 awards since 2017. Each of the awards were evaluations based on capabilities, and expectations for the future are high.

The company plans intends to implement new chat service like LINE and cacaotalk to build a community among members, and it may develop their service.

Furthermore, as future developments, we plan to implement a settlement system that can be used at affiliated stores around the world called "THE DREAMZONE" and settlement services that can be used at shopping malls around the world called "THE DREAM MALL".

We are planning to create an economic zone completely with its own encryption currency.

The road map up to the year 2020 has already been made public on the official website, etc. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dx33egfid-g

It is described in considerable detail, and it appears that there will be some new progress on a monthly basis throughout 2018.

A number of patents were filed in March, and services linked to cryptocurrency are scheduled for launch in October.

The aforementioned service, THE DREAMZONE, will launch in 2019. THE DREAMZONE will launch first in major countries such as the USA and Japan during the second half of the year, with worldwide expansion to begin in earnest after that. Entry into China's Dream-Pay and European cryptocurrency markets is planned for 2020.

The DZC project has already begun, and the patent application process is underway.

Future plans include the establishment of a crypto exchange, DREAMEXCHANGE, as part of the D - ZONE COIN (DZC) project. This exchange will focus on usability, and the system has many benefits for the listing side. They aim to set up an arrangement whereby a listing fee can be received at the time of listing, while transactions between users will be free of charge. Therefore, if the exchange is successfully established, it could turn out to be one of the more innovative exchanges in the cryptocurrency industry. Because the system is optimized for usability, it is expected that the user base will grow naturally.

Also, there are already existing sites in Japan for cryptocurrency investors.

For these reasons, the D-ZONE COIN ICO is attracting attention as a contender to become one the top three ICOs of 2018, so please pay close attention to where it goes from here.

D-ZONE COIN (DZC) Schedule

* ICO FINAL: June 28, 2018 to July 4, 2018 * Scheduled to list on CoinExchange.io in mid-July 2018

D-ZONECOIN ICO https://dreampay.jp/dzoneico/

D-ZONECOIN purchase page https://dreampay.jp/ico

D-ZONECOIN purchase method explanation page https://dreampay.jp/ico/en/

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180702005341/en/

CONTACT: Global Dream Japan (Co., Ltd.)

Isamu Yamaguchi, +81-92-413-5502

info01@dreampay.jp

https://dreamnida.com/

7 fl., 2-8-26 Hakataeki Higashi, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture 812-0011

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC JAPAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET NETWORKS SOFTWARE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: Global Dream Japan Co., Ltd.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/02/2018 04:15 AM/DISC: 07/02/2018 04:15 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180702005341/en