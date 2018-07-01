Taiwan aims to be a hub for blockchain technology to drive innovation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2018 Asia Blockchain Summit kicked off in Taiwan on Monday, July 2 at the Taipei Marriot.



With an eye towards the future of finance and the digital age, Taiwan is gearing up to be model economy for blockchain technology. The chairman of the National Development Council (NDC), Chen Mei-ling (陳美伶) attended the summit on its opening day and discussed Taiwan’s goals and opportunities moving forward with blockchain, an innovative online technology that many are calling revolutionary.

CNA reports that there are four major areas that Taiwan will focus on developing in the near future with regard to blockchain.

They are; to create policy supporting the implementation of bolckchain; to improve the regulatory framework in Taiwan; to ensure Taiwan’s policies remain in line with international standards for investment protection; and to further develop public governance via technological innovation.

According to the 2018 OECD report, blockchain and artificial intelligence are likely to be the most transformative and possibly disruptive technologies in the 21st century.

In an era where developments in digital technology will dominate the global economy, it is especially important for Taiwan to proactively develop its infrastructure to meet the challenges and make use of opportunities going forward.

For this reason, Chen says that Taiwan must make the country’s digital transformation a priority for the government.

Director Chen hopes that Taiwan will soon become a hub for blockchain technology and also a driving force in the global fourth industrial revolution, which is currently underway according to the OECD.

CNA reports that the NDC plans to establish a data protection office, with a priority given to protecting online information, and resolving disputes that may emerge between industries, companies, or individuals as blockchain is applied and developed over the coming years.

The NDC will also strive to oversee the promotion of digital governance in Taiwan using cutting edge technology like blockchain, while mediating between tech. developers, startups and the established telecom and IT giants in the country.

Chen emphasized that the government along with the financial sector, and various organizations are working hard to create a robust blockchain infrastructure in Taiwan, which will be accessible by private organizations to drive industrial innovation domestically and regionally.