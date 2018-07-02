FuelPlus Launches Paperless Procurement Solution for Aviation Fuel

HANOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2018--FuelPlus, a leading provider of aviation fuel management software, has launched a new product that helps run faster, paperless fuel tenders.

eTender is one of the first products to use the industry-wide XML data standard for fuel tenders, which was developed by IATA. This allows airlines and fuel suppliers to exchange standardized tender documents quickly and easily using the XML mark-up language.

“eTender is the future of aviation fuel tendering,” says FuelPlus Group CEO, Klaus-Peter Warnke. “It can significantly cut manual administration and shorten the tendering process. This is a huge benefit to both airlines and fuel suppliers, who have been putting up with outdated, manual systems for too long. An IATA survey found that up to 80% of effort in tendering is spent on administrative or data capture activities. In the 21 st century, that’s unacceptable.”

One of eTender’s key features for airlines is that it can receive fuel bids with different formats and terms and automatically standardize and rank them. This enables airlines to compare bids more accurately and ensure they are getting the best price for their fuel. A key feature for fuel suppliers is that eTender uses known data to pre-fill fields in the bid document, so they can prepare and submit bids quicker.

The new solution has been through multiple rounds of testing with leading carriers and fuel suppliers, who have given it very positive reviews. It’s now available to all airlines and fuel suppliers, either as a standalone SaaS product or, if they already use the FuelPlus platform, as an upgrade.

FuelPlus is the world’s number one provider of aviation fuel management software. We help airlines and fuel suppliers save time and money. More than 50 airlines handling around 30% of the world’s commercial aviation fuel, already use our products and services. More large and mid-size airlines trust us than any other fuel software company. FuelPlus was also awarded ‘Best Aviation Fuel Management Software’ at the Air Transport Awards 2017.

The FuelPlus Group operates worldwide with a global development center in Romania and regional offices in America, Europe and Asia.

