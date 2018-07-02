Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract with Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — English Premier League top scorer Mohamed Salah has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool.

The Egyptian forward has signed the deal a year after arriving at Liverpool from Roma, and as he tries to recover from a disastrous six-week period including injury and World Cup elimination.

The club confirmed the contract extension in a statement. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Salah scored 44 goals from 52 games for Liverpool last season in all competitions, including 32 goals in the Premier League.

However, he lasted just half an hour into Liverpool's Champions League final against Real Madrid before being forced off with an injured shoulder following a challenge from Madrid's Sergio Ramos.

That injury hampered Salah throughout Egypt's first World Cup campaign since 1990, which ended with defeat in all three games.