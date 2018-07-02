Mob lynches 5 men in west India; police arrest 23 suspects

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police have arrested 23 people a day after villagers in western India lynched five men on suspicion that they were part of gangs to kidnap children.

Police officer M. Ramkumar said on Monday that police formed five teams to nab 40 people who are accused of participating in the mob violence.

Ramkumar says the five men were bludgeoned to death on Sunday in remote, mountainous village in Maharashtra state.

India has seen a string of mob attacks in the past few months ignited by messages circulated through social media that child-abduction gangs were active in villages and towns. At least 16 people have been killed in such attacks since early May, and dozens more have been injured.