Taiwan routs China at Junior League Baseball Asia-Pacific Regional, 15-0

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s Little league Baseball (LLB) team finished China with a score of 15-0 after just four innings in the third game it played in the Asia-Pacific regional competition currently taking place in Manila, Philippines, moving closer to representing the region in the World Series, according to media reports.

The Taiwan LLB team, which is made up of players from Taoyuan Hsin Ming Junior High School, has racked up the best record in the regional competition with three wins and no losses after beating Hong Kong, the Philippines and China with overwhelming victories.

The Taiwan team will play against the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) at 10 a.m., Taiwan time, aiming to win the right to represent the Asia-Pacific region in the World Series.