Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles SW Taiwan

Magnitude 4.5 temblor shakes southwestern Taiwan's Chiayi County

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/02 15:53

CWB map of today's earthquake.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook residents in southwestern Taiwan's Chiayi County at 3:26 p.m. today (July 2), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB). 

The epicenter of the temblor was situated 20.2 kilometers east of Chiayi County Hall, at a shallow depth of 8.9 kilometers, based on CWB data. 

An intensity level of 4 was felt in Chiayi City and Chiayi County, while an intensity level of 3 was felt in Yunlin County, Tainan City, Changhua County and Central Tainan City. An intensity level of 2 was felt in Kaohsiung City and Changhua County, while an intensity level of 1 was felt in Nantou County, Taitung County, Taichung City, Pingtung County and Central Penghu County.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication. 
