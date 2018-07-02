Tourism festival promotes Taiwan’s islands in New York

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The "2018 International Travel and Taiwan Tourism Festival" was held in New York City on Saturday June 30, in a bid to promote tourism to Taiwan's outlying islands.

The event promoted ten of Taiwan's best outlying islands as tourist destinations, and encouraged New Yorkers to see them first-hand. The ten islands were chosen off the back of international tourist popularity.

The event was put on by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in New York, Taiwan's representative for the big apple.

Deputy head of TECO New York, Su Jui-jen (蘇瑞仁) said the islands have unique histories, distinctive styles and fine landscapes.

"Taiwan is not just the main island, these ten outlying islands are fascinating" Su added.

The event was held at the Confucius Plaza Apartments in Manhattan and included three folk performances, a cultural food showcase and even the opportunity for a health checkup.

The annual tourist festival has been put on every year for the past ten years, through the support of the Taiwanese and American community.

The event was attended by representatives of Taiwan's government and the broader community in New York.

The ten chosen islands consist of Kueishan Island (龜山島), Green Island (綠島), Orchid Island (蘭嶼), Lamay Island (小琉球), Qimei Island (七美), Gyoo Island (漁翁島), Jibei Island (漁翁島), Lesser Kinmen (小金門), Beigan Island (北竿島) and Dongju Island (東莒島).