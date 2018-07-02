Orange Business Services Partners with Additiv to Offer Cloud-Based Wealth Management Solutions

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 2, 2018--Orange Business Services and Additiv, an expert in digital solutions for the financial market, have teamed up to offer digital wealth management as-a-service products to financial institutions. The cloud-based offerings will automate wealth management and address the strong growing demand for digital financial services from clients and the urgency to reduce operating costs by many financial institutions.

Additiv’s established wealth management products are now offered on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. This means that the SaaS products can be easily plugged into financial institutions’ existing systems. Wealth management as-a-service products are based on Additiv’s fourth generation modular Digital Finance Suite (DFS 4.0), designed for the digitalization of new and existing business segments. The SaaS product offering contains out-of-the-box solutions, such as robo advisors, client and advisory dashboards and portfolio management solutions.

Automation: Shaping the future of wealth management The innovative service addresses the financial industry’s requirements for hosting data off premise in the cloud, but onshore in the country of origin. This is achieved by leveraging Orange Business Services’ strong cloud, data storage, connectivity and cyberdefense capabilities at a global level.

Additiv’s wealth management as-a-service products offer a wide range of configuration possibilities to achieve a personalized experience. It will be rolled out in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific relying on dedicated Orange cloud platforms.

“By partnering with Orange Business Services we can provide financial institutions with a fast and highly-secure way of tapping into this new market opportunity, while improving the end-client experience and reducing operating costs. Through the joint platform, customers have access to Additiv’s Digital Finance Suite, including its global ecosystem partners, such as Saxo Bank that offers client administration, execution and custody services with access to 35,000 financial instruments across eight asset classes,” said Michael Stemmle, founder and CEO of Zurich-headquartered Additiv.

“Our highly-secure cloud platform is providing Additiv with a smart and efficient way for financial institutions to plug in a game-changing range of products and map the entire data journey to provide valuable customer insight. It will make digital wealth management easier and more convenient, which will undoubtedly broaden the appeal of wealth management,” said Helmut Reisinger, CEO, Orange Business Services.

“Financial institutions are poised to benefit from this unique offering that combines for the first time the strength of a global service provider with the leading edge finance suite of Additiv. Orange has listened to the emerging customer demands in the financial industry and has fulfilled local regulatory obligations. Together this boosts both companies’ capabilities, offerings and services on a global scale and provides the financial industry with new digital services for their differentiation,” said Martin Kull, managing director, Orange Business Services Switzerland and sponsor of the Additiv partnership.

Orange Group is already an established player in the financial services market. Orange Money, launched in 2008, links a mobile account to an Orange mobile number to meet the needs of customers in the Middle East and Africa where transactions are carried out in cash. Orange was the first mobile operator to launch contactless cash payments in Europe. In 2017, Orange Bank was launched in France.

