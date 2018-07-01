Finance ministry calls out Taiwan's top tax evaders

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Finance published a public inventory of companies and individuals with the highest outstanding tax debts in Taiwan.

The list is published annually on July 1 to encourage those with outstanding debt and companies acting fraudulently to pay their taxes. Individuals owing more than NT$10 million (US$328,000) or companies owing more than NT$50 million, are included on the Ministry's round-up, according to the Ministry's website.

The list has drastically grown since last year, from 28 tax evaders to 921, and taxes owed have likewise increased significantly from NT$2.687 billion last year to NT$95.677 billion.

Huang Juo-ku (黃若谷), the son of late business tycoon Huang Jen-chung (黃任中), spearheads the list of indebted individuals with a tax balance of NT$1.876 billion followed by his sister Huang Hsin-ping (黃新平), who owes NT$1.224 billion, and his other sister Huang Yan-ping (黃燕平), who owes NT$162 million, reported CNA.



Huang Jen-chung (CNA image)

Overall the Huang family owes NT$5.13 billion in taxes and occupies the first, second, and fourth place on the list. Third place is occupied by Huang Cheng-chih (黃承志), a real-estate mogul, who owes NT$1.475 in taxes.

As for local corporate tax evasion, Sunworld Dynasty Hotel Taipei (王朝大酒店) tops the list with NT$2.436 billion of outstanding taxes, followed by Procomp Informatics Ltd. (博達科技) with NT$1.129 billion owed.