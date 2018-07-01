  1. Home
Finance ministry calls out Taiwan's top tax evaders

Number of severe tax evaders in Taiwan skyrockets from 28 in 2017 to 921 this year 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/02 12:23

Tax evasion in Taiwan worsens. (Image from Flickr)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Finance published a public inventory of companies and individuals with the highest outstanding tax debts in Taiwan.  

The list is published annually on July 1 to encourage those with outstanding debt and companies acting fraudulently to pay their taxes. Individuals owing more than NT$10 million (US$328,000) or companies owing more than NT$50 million, are included on the Ministry's round-up, according to the Ministry's website. 

The list has drastically grown since last year, from 28 tax evaders to 921, and taxes owed have likewise increased significantly from NT$2.687 billion last year to NT$95.677 billion. 

Huang Juo-ku (黃若谷), the son of late business tycoon Huang Jen-chung (黃任中), spearheads the list of indebted individuals with a tax balance of NT$1.876 billion followed by his sister Huang Hsin-ping (黃新平), who owes NT$1.224 billion, and his other sister Huang Yan-ping (黃燕平), who owes NT$162 million, reported CNA. 


Huang Jen-chung (CNA image) 

Overall the Huang family owes NT$5.13 billion in taxes and occupies the first, second, and fourth place on the list. Third place is occupied by Huang Cheng-chih (黃承志), a real-estate mogul, who owes NT$1.475 in taxes. 

As for local corporate tax evasion, Sunworld Dynasty Hotel Taipei (王朝大酒店) tops the list with NT$2.436 billion of outstanding taxes, followed by Procomp Informatics Ltd. (博達科技) with NT$1.129 billion owed. 
