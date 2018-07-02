Malaysia's former deputy premier quizzed in 1MDB graft probe

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's former deputy premier is being quizzed by the anti-graft agency as part of an expanded investigation into alleged theft and money-laundering at the 1MDB state investment fund.

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who was elected over the weekend as the new chief of the former ruling Malay party, smiled at reporters upon arrival at the agency Monday. The agency recently froze the party's bank accounts as part of its investigation.

Local media said Zahid is expected to be grilled on his claims in 2015 that he had met the Arab price who donated some $700 million that made its way to then Prime Minister Najib Razak's bank account. Anger over the 1MDB saga led to the shocking defeat of Najib's long-ruling coalition in May 9 polls.