Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|010—2
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|620
|00x—8
|10
|0
McGuire, Robles (4), Paredes (5), Cole (6) and Briceno; Gausman, M.Castro (9) and Sisco. W_Gausman 4-6. L_McGuire 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Calhoun (4). Baltimore, Machado (21), Trumbo 2 (10), Mancini (11).
___
|Detroit
|000
|052
|002—9
|13
|0
|Toronto
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
Zimmermann, Hardy (8), Greene (9) and McCann; J.Happ, Axford (6), Petricka (8), Guilmet (9) and Martin, Maile. W_Zimmermann 3-0. L_J.Happ 10-4. HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (13), Jones (6).
___
|Houston
|000
|000
|101—2
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|21x—3
|8
|1
Morton, Devenski (7), Peacock (8) and Stassi; Snell, D.Castillo (8), Romo (9) and Sucre, Ramos. W_Snell 11-4. L_Morton 10-2. Sv_Romo (8). HRs_Houston, Gattis 2 (17). Tampa Bay, Smith (1).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Seattle
|010
|000
|00x—1
|6
|0
Keller and Butera; Paxton, Diaz (9) and Zunino. W_Paxton 8-2. L_Keller 2-3. Sv_Diaz (32).
___
|Chicago
|101
|050
|102—10
|14
|1
|Texas
|000
|200
|030—
|5
|11
|0
Lopez, Fry (7), Cedeno (8), Soria (8) and K.Smith; Hamels, Claudio (6), Moore (8) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Lopez 4-5. L_Hamels 4-7. Sv_Soria (12).
___
|Cleveland
|100
|011
|282—15
|20
|0
|Oakland
|000
|100
|200—
|3
|9
|1
Clevinger, Rzepczynski (7), Ramirez (7), McAllister (8), Tomlin (9) and Gomes; Montas, Petit (6), Hatcher (8), Lucas (8), Casilla (9) and Lucroy. W_Clevinger 7-3. L_Montas 4-2. HRs_Cleveland, Encarnacion (20), Lindor (21).
___
|Boston
|000
|000
|001—
|1
|4
|0
|New York
|420
|300
|02x—11
|16
|0
Price, Haley (4), Workman (7), Velazquez (8) and C.Vazquez; L.Severino, Dav.Robertson (7), Betances (8), Chapman (9) and Higashioka. W_L.Severino 13-2. L_Price 9-6. HRs_New York, Hicks 3 (14), Torres (15), Higashioka (1), Judge (22).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Minnesota
|010
|022
|050—10
|16
|1
|Chicago
|080
|111
|00x—11
|14
|1
Lynn, Magill (2), Rogers (5), Pressly (7) and Garver; Lester, Cishek (6), Maples (8), Morrow (8) and Contreras. W_Lester 11-2. L_Lynn 5-7. Sv_Morrow (18). HRs_Minnesota, Dozier (12), Cave (3), Garver (3). Chicago, Lester (1), Happ (10).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|002—2
|4
|0
|Cincinnati
|300
|005
|00x—8
|10
|0
F.Peralta, A.Wilkerson (6) and Pina; Harvey, D.Hernandez (6), Hughes (7), Stephens (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Harvey 4-5. L_F.Peralta 3-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Braun (10). Cincinnati, Peraza (5).
___
|New York
|011
|100
|020—5
|6
|3
|Miami
|000
|100
|010—2
|4
|1
Matz, Lugo (6), T.Peterson (8), Familia (9) and Plawecki; Straily, Guerrero (8), Rucinski (9) and Realmuto. W_Matz 4-5. L_Straily 3-4. Sv_Familia (15). HRs_New York, Cabrera (14). Miami, Maybin (1).
___
|Atlanta
|010
|005
|000—6
|6
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|500—5
|7
|0
Foltynewicz, Carle (6), Biddle (7), Moylan (7), Winkler (8), Minter (9) and Flowers; Gant, Mayers (6), G.Holland (7), Jor.Hicks (8) and Pena. W_Foltynewicz 6-4. L_Gant 2-3. Sv_Minter (3). HRs_Atlanta, Freeman (16). St. Louis, Pham (13).
___
|Washington
|000
|120
|000
|000
|0—3
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|030
|000
|000
|1—4
|7
|2
G.Gonzalez, Kintzler (6), Grace (7), Madson (7), K.Herrera (8), Collins (9), Doolittle (9), Kelley (11), J.Miller (12) and P.Severino; Arrieta, A.Davis (6), Neshek (7), Hunter (7), Leiter Jr. (8), Morgan (8), Thompson (9), Arano (12), Pivetta (13) and Alfaro. W_Pivetta 5-7. L_J.Miller 5-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Knapp (3).
___
|Colorado
|012
|010
|000—4
|9
|1
|Los Angeles
|101
|020
|02x—6
|11
|0
Bettis, Rusin (4), Oberg (6), Ottavino (8), Dunn (8) and T.Murphy; Stripling, Alexander (7), Hudson (8), Jansen (9) and Barnes, Grandal. W_Hudson 3-2. L_Ottavino 4-2. Sv_Jansen (22). HRs_Colorado, Arenado (21). Los Angeles, Kemp (14).
___
|Pittsburgh
|010
|141
|000—7
|9
|1
|San Diego
|021
|011
|000—5
|9
|1
Taillon, E.Santana (5), Rodriguez (6), Brault (6), Crick (6), Glasnow (8), F.Vazquez (9) and E.Diaz; Ross, J.Castillo (6), Stock (7), Erlin (7), Cimber (8), Stammen (9) and Ellis. W_Crick 1-1. L_Ross 5-6. Sv_F.Vazquez (17). HRs_Pittsburgh, Dickerson (6), Diaz (6), Moran (8). San Diego, Renfroe (5).
___
|San Francisco
|012
|140
|001—9
|16
|0
|Arizona
|020
|100
|201—6
|13
|0
D.Holland, Gearrin (4), Johnson (5), S.Dyson (7), Watson (8), Melancon (9), W.Smith (9) and Hundley; Godley, Bracho (5), De La Rosa (7), Salas (9) and J.Murphy. W_Gearrin 1-1. L_Godley 9-6. Sv_W.Smith (2). HRs_Arizona, Goldschmidt (18).