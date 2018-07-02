  1. Home
Sunday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/02 11:39
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Los Angeles 100 000 010—2 6 0
Baltimore 000 620 00x—8 10 0

McGuire, Robles (4), Paredes (5), Cole (6) and Briceno; Gausman, M.Castro (9) and Sisco. W_Gausman 4-6. L_McGuire 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Calhoun (4). Baltimore, Machado (21), Trumbo 2 (10), Mancini (11).

___

Detroit 000 052 002—9 13 0
Toronto 100 000 000—1 6 0

Zimmermann, Hardy (8), Greene (9) and McCann; J.Happ, Axford (6), Petricka (8), Guilmet (9) and Martin, Maile. W_Zimmermann 3-0. L_J.Happ 10-4. HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (13), Jones (6).

___

Houston 000 000 101—2 5 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 21x—3 8 1

Morton, Devenski (7), Peacock (8) and Stassi; Snell, D.Castillo (8), Romo (9) and Sucre, Ramos. W_Snell 11-4. L_Morton 10-2. Sv_Romo (8). HRs_Houston, Gattis 2 (17). Tampa Bay, Smith (1).

___

Kansas City 000 000 000—0 2 0
Seattle 010 000 00x—1 6 0

Keller and Butera; Paxton, Diaz (9) and Zunino. W_Paxton 8-2. L_Keller 2-3. Sv_Diaz (32).

___

Chicago 101 050 102—10 14 1
Texas 000 200 030— 5 11 0

Lopez, Fry (7), Cedeno (8), Soria (8) and K.Smith; Hamels, Claudio (6), Moore (8) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Lopez 4-5. L_Hamels 4-7. Sv_Soria (12).

___

Cleveland 100 011 282—15 20 0
Oakland 000 100 200— 3 9 1

Clevinger, Rzepczynski (7), Ramirez (7), McAllister (8), Tomlin (9) and Gomes; Montas, Petit (6), Hatcher (8), Lucas (8), Casilla (9) and Lucroy. W_Clevinger 7-3. L_Montas 4-2. HRs_Cleveland, Encarnacion (20), Lindor (21).

___

Boston 000 000 001— 1 4 0
New York 420 300 02x—11 16 0

Price, Haley (4), Workman (7), Velazquez (8) and C.Vazquez; L.Severino, Dav.Robertson (7), Betances (8), Chapman (9) and Higashioka. W_L.Severino 13-2. L_Price 9-6. HRs_New York, Hicks 3 (14), Torres (15), Higashioka (1), Judge (22).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Minnesota 010 022 050—10 16 1
Chicago 080 111 00x—11 14 1

Lynn, Magill (2), Rogers (5), Pressly (7) and Garver; Lester, Cishek (6), Maples (8), Morrow (8) and Contreras. W_Lester 11-2. L_Lynn 5-7. Sv_Morrow (18). HRs_Minnesota, Dozier (12), Cave (3), Garver (3). Chicago, Lester (1), Happ (10).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Milwaukee 000 000 002—2 4 0
Cincinnati 300 005 00x—8 10 0

F.Peralta, A.Wilkerson (6) and Pina; Harvey, D.Hernandez (6), Hughes (7), Stephens (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart. W_Harvey 4-5. L_F.Peralta 3-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Braun (10). Cincinnati, Peraza (5).

___

New York 011 100 020—5 6 3
Miami 000 100 010—2 4 1

Matz, Lugo (6), T.Peterson (8), Familia (9) and Plawecki; Straily, Guerrero (8), Rucinski (9) and Realmuto. W_Matz 4-5. L_Straily 3-4. Sv_Familia (15). HRs_New York, Cabrera (14). Miami, Maybin (1).

___

Atlanta 010 005 000—6 6 0
St. Louis 000 000 500—5 7 0

Foltynewicz, Carle (6), Biddle (7), Moylan (7), Winkler (8), Minter (9) and Flowers; Gant, Mayers (6), G.Holland (7), Jor.Hicks (8) and Pena. W_Foltynewicz 6-4. L_Gant 2-3. Sv_Minter (3). HRs_Atlanta, Freeman (16). St. Louis, Pham (13).

___

Washington 000 120 000 000 0—3 8 0
Philadelphia 000 030 000 000 1—4 7 2
(13 innings)

G.Gonzalez, Kintzler (6), Grace (7), Madson (7), K.Herrera (8), Collins (9), Doolittle (9), Kelley (11), J.Miller (12) and P.Severino; Arrieta, A.Davis (6), Neshek (7), Hunter (7), Leiter Jr. (8), Morgan (8), Thompson (9), Arano (12), Pivetta (13) and Alfaro. W_Pivetta 5-7. L_J.Miller 5-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Knapp (3).

___

Colorado 012 010 000—4 9 1
Los Angeles 101 020 02x—6 11 0

Bettis, Rusin (4), Oberg (6), Ottavino (8), Dunn (8) and T.Murphy; Stripling, Alexander (7), Hudson (8), Jansen (9) and Barnes, Grandal. W_Hudson 3-2. L_Ottavino 4-2. Sv_Jansen (22). HRs_Colorado, Arenado (21). Los Angeles, Kemp (14).

___

Pittsburgh 010 141 000—7 9 1
San Diego 021 011 000—5 9 1

Taillon, E.Santana (5), Rodriguez (6), Brault (6), Crick (6), Glasnow (8), F.Vazquez (9) and E.Diaz; Ross, J.Castillo (6), Stock (7), Erlin (7), Cimber (8), Stammen (9) and Ellis. W_Crick 1-1. L_Ross 5-6. Sv_F.Vazquez (17). HRs_Pittsburgh, Dickerson (6), Diaz (6), Moran (8). San Diego, Renfroe (5).

___

San Francisco 012 140 001—9 16 0
Arizona 020 100 201—6 13 0

D.Holland, Gearrin (4), Johnson (5), S.Dyson (7), Watson (8), Melancon (9), W.Smith (9) and Hundley; Godley, Bracho (5), De La Rosa (7), Salas (9) and J.Murphy. W_Gearrin 1-1. L_Godley 9-6. Sv_W.Smith (2). HRs_Arizona, Goldschmidt (18).