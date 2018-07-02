Japan's 84-year-old emperor has dizziness, advised to rest

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's 84-year-old Emperor Akihito was advised to rest after feeling nauseous and dizzy.

The Imperial Household Agency said Akihito's wife Empress Michiko called the palace doctor early Monday morning after finding the emperor sweating profusely. It said his symptoms were caused by insufficient blood flow to the brain and he has canceled or postponed his duties.

The doctor was continuing to monitoring his situation.

Akihito announced in December he would abdicate the Chrysanthemum Throne at the end of April 2019, after reigning for 30 years, citing health concerns.

His eldest son, Crown Prince Naruhito, will succeed him.

Emperors have rarely abdicated in Japan, the last time being 200 years ago. Akihito's father, wartime Emperor Hirohito, died in 1989 of an illness.