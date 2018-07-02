Photo story: tens of thousands march against China in Hong Kong

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Tens of thousands of Hongkongers marched through the streets yesterday, on the anniversary Hong Kong's sovereignty being handed to China in a show of dissatisfaction with China's encroachment on democracy in the autonomous territory.

Hong Kong, a former British colony had its sovereignty handed to China on July 1, 1997 on the promise that Hong Kong would maintain its political and economic independence and civil liberties will be safeguarded for 50 years. Despite this, China has systematically encroached on Hong Kong's democracy and rule of law.



An estimated 50,000 people protested according to the march organizer, the Civil Human Rights Front, while police claim that 9,800 were present. Police commonly under estimate the size of protests in Hong Kong.

The protestors rallied against one-party rule in China and China's strengthening grip on life and democratic institutions in Hong Kong.



Some protestors carried yellow umbrellas, in a display of democratic activism, and to recall the Umbrella Movement and mass protests in 2014.



One group of protestors carried a sign saying "End one party rule in China".



The People Power coalition, a pro-democracy movement also attended the rally in force, carrying signs also saying "End one party rule in China".



Some protested other controversial Chinese actions, including the house arrest of Liu Xia (劉霞), widow of democracy activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo (劉曉波).



Numerous protestors carried the Hong Kong colonial flag, too.



During the march, other groups protested domestic problems including recycling, environmental issues and housing affordability, reports say.