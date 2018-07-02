Heavy rain advisory issued in 10 counties and cities in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a heavy rain advisory for 10 counties and cities in Taiwan as a powerful convective cloud system has formed over southern and western parts of Taiwan proper.

The CWB has issued a heavy rain warning for Miaoli anc Nantou counties, while it has issued an extremely heavy rain warning for Taichung City, Changhua County, Yilan County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Chiayi County, Chiyi City and Pingtung County.

The CWB warns that lightning strikes and strong wind gusts are possible in the areas affected by heavy rain. Mountainous areas of northern Taiwan and Hualien are also likely to see heavy rainfall.

According to CWB statistics, 140 millimeters of rain fell from midnight to 8:20 a.m. this morning in Tainan's Sinhua District and Kaohsiung's Yanchao District. Meanwhile, Changhua's Erlin and Yanpu townships, as well as Chiayi's Taibao City exceeded 130 millimeters of rain during the same period.

A yellow light heat advisory has been issued for Taipei and New Taipei City as the two cities are expected to reach a high of 36 degrees Celsius.

Under the new color-coded system to alert residents of dangerous levels of heat, a yellow light is issued when temperatures will reach 36 to 38 degrees for less than three consecutive days, an orange light is released when temperatures exceed 38 degrees or the mercury is predicted to exceed 36 degrees for more than three days, and a red light is flashed when the mercury is forecast to exceed 38 degrees for three or more consecutive days.



CWB map of areas under heavy rain warning.