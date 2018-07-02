Rapids beat Vancouver 1-0 on Whitecaps' own goal

Vancouver Whitecaps' Kei Kamara, left, heads the ball against Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard, right, during first-half MLS soccer game action i
Vancouver Whitecaps' Kei Kamara (23) reacts after missing a shot against the Colorado Rapids during first-half MLS soccer game action in Vancouver, Br
Colorado Rapids' Joe Mason (10) scores against Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Brian Rowe (12) as Whitecaps' Doneil Henry (2) and Marcel de Jong (17) a
Colorado Rapids' Joe Mason (10) falls into the net near Vancouver Whitecaps' Doneil Henry (2) after scoring during first-half MLS soccer game action i
Vancouver Whitecaps' Kendall Waston (4), left, heads the ball against Colorado Rapids' Yannick Boli (9) during first-half MLS soccer game action in Va
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Colorado scored on Vancouver defender Marcel de Jong's own goal in the 43rd minute and the Rapids held on to beat the Whitecaps 1-0 on Sunday for their first road victory of the season.
Rapids forward Yannick Boli hit the cross bar from the right side of the six-yard box, and goalkeeper Brian Rowe made a diving stop on Joe Mason's shot, but the rebound hit de Jong and rolled into the net.
The Rapids (4-9-3) have two wins and draw in their last three games after losing eight straight. They are 1-5-1 on the road.
The Whitecaps (6-7-5) have lost two straight, both shutouts.