2 putts: Toms rolls in 2 huge ones to win US Senior Open

By EDDIE PELLS , AP National Writer,Associated Press
2018/07/02 08:57

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — David Toms made one long putt to take the lead, then another one to preserve it on his way to a one-shot victory Sunday at the U.S. Senior Open.

Toms sank a 15-foot birdie on the par-3 16th hole at the Broadmoor to take the lead, then held on with a 20-foot downhill make after laying up from a fairway bunker on the 17th hole.

He saved par with a downhill knee-knocker from 3 feet on No. 18 to close out the round of even-par 70. Toms finished 3-under 277 to edge Jerry Kelly, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Tim Petrovic.

Jimenez (69) and Petrovic (70) each made birdies on the 18th to get to 2 under.

Kelly (72) led after the first three rounds, but finished the tournament without making a putt over 12 feet.