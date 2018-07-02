BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Connecticut
|9
|6
|.600
|½
|Atlanta
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Chicago
|6
|10
|.375
|4
|New York
|5
|11
|.313
|5
|Indiana
|1
|16
|.059
|9½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Los Angeles
|12
|5
|.706
|½
|Seattle
|11
|5
|.688
|1
|Minnesota
|10
|6
|.625
|2
|Dallas
|7
|8
|.467
|4½
|Las Vegas
|6
|12
|.333
|7
|Saturday's Games
Phoenix 84, Washington 74
|Sunday's Games
New York 97, Chicago 94, OT
Minnesota 76, Dallas 72
Los Angeles 87, Las Vegas 71
Atlanta 87, Indiana 83
Connecticut at Seattle, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<