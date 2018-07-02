  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/02 07:21
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 10 6 .625
Connecticut 9 6 .600 ½
Atlanta 8 8 .500 2
Chicago 6 9 .400
New York 4 11 .267
Indiana 1 16 .059
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 13 5 .722
Los Angeles 12 5 .706 ½
Seattle 11 5 .688 1
Minnesota 10 6 .625 2
Dallas 7 8 .467
Las Vegas 6 12 .333 7

___

Saturday's Games

Phoenix 84, Washington 74

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 87, Indiana 83

Minnesota 76, Dallas 72

Los Angeles 87, Las Vegas 71

New York at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at New York, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Connecticut at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.<