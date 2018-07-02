  1. Home
  2. World

Park beats Ryu, Hataoko in playoff to win KPMG Women's PGA

By ANDREW SELIGMAN , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/07/02 05:39

So Yeon Ryu, of South Korea, lines up her putt on the first hole during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper

Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, reacts to her tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper

So Yeon Ryu, of South Korea, hits her second shot on the first hole during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kem

Sung Hyun Park, of South Korea, watches her tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at

KILDEER, Ill. (AP) — Sung Hyun Park beat So Yeon Ryu on the second hole of a playoff Sunday in the KPMG Women's PGA Championship for her second major championship.

After a brief rain delay, Park finished off her South Korean compatriot with a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole at Kemper Lakes.

Japanese teen Nasa Hataoko, after shooting an 8-under 64 to post at 10 under, dropped out of the playoff with a par on the par-4 18th. Ryu made a 20-footer for birdie from the fringe, and Park followed from 10 feet.

Park closed with a 3-under 69. Ryu had a 73. She took a two-stroke lead on the 16th, but hit left in the water on the par-3 17th en route to a double bogey. Park made a brilliant par save on 16.

The 24-year-old Park also won the 2017 U.S. Women's Open.