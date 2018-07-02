  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/07/02 04:13
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 64 246 64 84 .341
Altuve Hou 86 337 55 114 .338
Segura Sea 77 321 59 108 .336
JMartinez Bos 80 306 58 100 .327
MDuffy TB 67 265 24 85 .321
Simmons LAA 74 273 41 87 .319
Rosario Min 78 311 56 98 .315
Trout LAA 85 294 66 92 .313
MMachado Bal 82 319 41 99 .310
Castellanos Det 82 332 43 103 .310
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 24; Cruz, Seattle, 21; Judge, New York, 21; MMachado, Baltimore, 21; Gallo, Texas, 20; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 20; Betts, Boston, 20.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 67; Haniger, Seattle, 62; MMachado, Baltimore, 59; Gattis, Houston, 56; Lowrie, Oakland, 56; Mazara, Texas, 55; KDavis, Oakland, 55; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 54; Judge, New York, 54; 5 tied at 53.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 12-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 11-4; Kluber, Cleveland, 11-4; Morton, Houston, 10-2; Happ, Toronto, 10-4; GCole, Houston, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 9-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-3; McCullers, Houston, 9-3; Verlander, Houston, 9-4.