|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|64
|246
|64
|84
|.341
|Altuve Hou
|86
|337
|55
|114
|.338
|Segura Sea
|77
|321
|59
|108
|.336
|JMartinez Bos
|80
|306
|58
|100
|.327
|MDuffy TB
|66
|261
|24
|84
|.322
|Simmons LAA
|74
|273
|41
|87
|.319
|Rosario Min
|78
|311
|56
|98
|.315
|Trout LAA
|85
|294
|66
|92
|.313
|MMachado Bal
|82
|319
|41
|99
|.310
|Castellanos Det
|81
|327
|42
|101
|.309
|Home Runs
JMartinez, Boston, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 24; Cruz, Seattle, 21; Judge, New York, 21; MMachado, Baltimore, 21; Gallo, Texas, 20; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 20; Betts, Boston, 20.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 67; Haniger, Seattle, 62; MMachado, Baltimore, 59; Gattis, Houston, 56; Lowrie, Oakland, 56; Mazara, Texas, 55; KDavis, Oakland, 55; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 54; Judge, New York, 54; 4 tied at 53.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 12-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 11-4; Morton, Houston, 10-2; Happ, Toronto, 10-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 10-4; GCole, Houston, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 9-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-3; McCullers, Houston, 9-3; Verlander, Houston, 9-4.