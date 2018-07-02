|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|56
|28
|.667
|—
|New York
|53
|27
|.663
|1
|Tampa Bay
|41
|41
|.500
|14
|Toronto
|39
|43
|.476
|16
|Baltimore
|24
|59
|.289
|31½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|44
|37
|.543
|—
|Minnesota
|35
|44
|.443
|8
|Detroit
|36
|48
|.429
|9½
|Chicago
|28
|54
|.341
|16½
|Kansas City
|25
|57
|.305
|19½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|55
|30
|.647
|—
|Seattle
|53
|31
|.631
|1½
|Oakland
|46
|38
|.548
|8½
|Los Angeles
|43
|42
|.506
|12
|Texas
|38
|46
|.452
|16½
|Saturday's Games
Toronto 4, Detroit 3
Chicago Cubs 14, Minnesota 9
L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 2
Oakland 7, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 5, Houston 2
Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 0
Texas 13, Chicago White Sox 4
Seattle 6, Kansas City 4
|Sunday's Games
Baltimore 8, L.A. Angels 2
Detroit at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Houston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 8:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Detroit (Fiers 5-5) at Toronto (TBD), 1:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Sanchez 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (German 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 9-3) at Washington (Scherzer 10-4), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 3-9) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-8), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 2-3) at Miami (Hernandez 0-5), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 2-6) at Milwaukee (Suter 8-5), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 11-4) at Kansas City (Junis 5-9), 8:15 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.