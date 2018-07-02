A look at the shootout between Russia and Spain at World Cup

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals by beating Spain in a penalty shootout on Sunday.

Here's a look at how the shootout unfolded at the Luzhniki Stadium:

SPAIN 1-0

Andres Iniesta scored with his last shot at a World Cup to give Spain the lead. The midfielder sent Russia goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev the wrong way and put the ball in the right side of the net.

RUSSIA 1-1

Second-half substitute Fedor Smolov evened the score with a shot that Spain goalkeeper David De Gea almost saved by getting his fingertips to the ball, but couldn't deflect wide enough.

SPAIN 2-1

Gerard Pique, whose handball inside the area led to Russia's equalizer from a penalty kick in regulation time, put Spain in front again with a low shot that struck the left post before going in as Akinfeev dived the other way.

RUSSIA 2-2

Sergei Ignashevich, whose own-goal gave Spain the lead in the 12th minute, sent a mid-height shot into the right corner as De Gea guessed the wrong side.

SPAIN 2-2

The first miss came when Spain midfielder Jorge "Koke" Resurreccion had his right-footed shot stopped by Akinfeev. The Russia goalkeeper went to his right and easily blocked the ball with his hands. Koke's poor shot came at mid-height and far from the corner.

RUSSIA 3-2

Alexander Golovin gave Russia the lead for the first time with a low shot that went underneath De Gea.

SPAIN 3-3

Spain captain Sergio Ramos kept his team alive by waiting for Akinfeev to commit before calmly sending the ball the other way.

RUSSIA 4-3

Denis Cheryshev, who plays for Spanish club Villarreal, scored what proved to be the winning penalty with a left-footed strike into the middle of the net. De Gea, who according to FIFA statistics had only one save in four matches in Russia, tried to get his foot to the ball but wasn't able to reach it.

SPAIN 3-4

Akinfeev used his foot to get the victory. Iago Aspas, who had replaced Diego Costa in the second half, sent a left-footed shot into the middle of the goal as Akinfeev dived to his right. The Russia goalkeeper had just enough time to raise his left foot and kick the ball away for the winning save.

___

