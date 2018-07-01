Italy's right-wing leader wants to unite national movements

ROME (AP) — The leader of the right-wing party in Italy's populist coalition government says he envisions uniting the efforts in several countries to ensure national interests aren't eclipsed by European Union agendas.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini told tens of thousands of supporters at his League party's annual rally in northern Italy Sunday he wants to broaden the political movement he already transformed from a regional force into a national power.

Opinion polls indicate the League is now Italy's most popular party.

Salvini also promised to turn next year's European Parliament election into a "referendum on the elite, the banks, finance, immigration and job security."

Salvini has good rapport with French far-right leader Marine Le Pen and British politician Nigel Farage, who lobbied for the referendum that resulted in Britain voting to leave the European Union.