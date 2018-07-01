Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP as Mercedes fails to finish

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday as both Mercedes cars failed to finish.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel came second and third, with the German taking back the lead in the championship from Lewis Hamilton.

On a bleak day for Mercedes, both Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas retired from the race with mechanical issues.

Hamilton was in front from the start but lost his lead following a tactical mistake by his team, which did not pit him under a virtual safety car while most other teams took the opportunity to switch to soft tires.

Having dropped to fourth, Hamilton then had to park his car on the 64th lap, seven short of the finish. He now trails Vettel by one point heading into the British GP next week.