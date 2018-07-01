Therapy funds sprout in wake of prep-school sex abuse cases

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An elite New Hampshire prep school's decision to pay for therapy for sexually abused alumni mirrors an increasingly successful approach taken by other schools.

St. Paul's School has been grappling with past faculty and staff sexual misconduct spanning decades. On Wednesday it joined several other schools in creating an independent system to pay for survivors' mental health services.

Victims and their advocates say such systems have worked well elsewhere, particularly because they allow victims to get help without interacting with the schools.

In Rhode Island, the Day One organization offered services locally to alumni of St. George's School and referred others to therapists across the country. It helped between 50 and 60 alumni.

Advocates say some victims are traumatized not only by abuse but also by past resistance by schools to pay for therapy.