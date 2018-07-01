The Latest: Mexico begins national election

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Latest on Mexico's elections (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

Polls have opened in Mexico's presidential and local elections, and front-running candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is among the first to line up at his polling place in Mexico City.

While the left-leaning candidate holds a commanding lead in polls, voters who don't like him also lined up early.

Twenty-six-year-old Juan Carlos Limas said he's "concerned that some candidates are making proposals that are impossible, because they're very expensive to carry out." He says he's voting for Ricardo Anaya, candidate of a right-left coalition.