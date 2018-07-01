New tropical storm off Mexican Pacific; no threat to land

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A new tropical storm has formed well off Mexico's Pacific Coast and forecasters say it could grow into a major hurricane, though it poses little threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Fabio had winds of 40 mph (65 kph) early Sunday while being centered about 530 miles (850 kilometers) south-southwest of Manzanillo in Mexico. It was heading west-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

Forecasters say Fabio could become a hurricane by Monday and a major hurricane with winds of about 115 mph (185 kph) on Wednesday before starting to weaken.