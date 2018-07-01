Bangladesh commemorates cafe attack on 2nd anniversary

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Dozens of Bangladeshis, Japanese and Italians have gathered to pay tribute to 20 people who were killed in a 2016 attack by Islamist militants in Bangladesh's capital.

Foreign delegates, activists and family members of the victims gathered at the Holey Artisan Bakery site on Sunday to mark the second anniversary of the attack amid a vow to fight militancy.

Five militants belonging to Jumatual Mujahedeen Bangladesh targeted the cafe and killed 20 hostages, including 17 from Japan, Italy and India. Two security officials succumbed to their injuries in a hospital, while commandoes killed the five attackers.

Benazir Ahmed, a top security official, said Sunday at the scene that they want to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

The cafe attack followed several years of smaller attacks targeting scores of individuals, including secularists.