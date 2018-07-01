Pakistan beats Zimbabwe in tri-series opener

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Top-ranked Pakistan was off to a flying start in the Twenty20 tri series with a thumping 74-run win over depleted Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Zimbabwe, going into the series without five top players because of a pay dispute between players and the country's cricket board, was bowled out for 108 after Pakistan had made a strong 182-4.

Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman (61) scored his second Twenty20 international century before Asif Ali blazed four sixes in his robust unbeaten 41 off 21 balls that advanced Pakistan's total.

Zimbabwe's batting crumbled against Pakistan's experienced spinners as Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan shared five wickets between them.

Tarisai Musakanda top scored with 43 and was one of the three batsmen to reach double figures.

Pakistan will take on Australia in the second match of the series on Monday.