HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Pakistan beats Zimbabwe by 74 runs in the first match of the Twenty20 tri series at Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Pakistan 182-4 (Fakhar Zaman 61, Asif Ali 41 not out; Tendai Chisoro 2-28) def. Zimbabwe 108 all out in 17.5 overs (Tarisai Musakanda 43, Solomon Mire 27; Mohammad Hafeez 2-3, Mohammad Nawaz 2-11, Usman Khan 2-11) by 74 runs.