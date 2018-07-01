LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 1, 2018--Today, Primitive Skateboarding announced the release of an interdimensional adventure capsule with Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty. The Los Angeles based skateboard company is slated to drop a 20-piece limited capsule of hard goods, apparel and lifestyle goods inspired by the characters of the hit animated series, dimensional portals and of course Pickle Rick. The Primitive x Rick and Morty Capsule is now available here: https://primitiveskate.com/collections/rick-and-morty.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180701005041/en/

Primitive Dips into Interdimensional Adventures of Rick and Morty (Photo: Business Wire)

During a sneak peek a few weeks prior, the pre-sale of the original capsule sold out within minutes of release and had avid fans of Rick and Morty begging for more. Though the show takes place across infinite realities, the capsule will be offered again through earthly portals, the collection ranges in price between $11 - $70 and will be available in finer retail outlets and online at PrimitiveSkate.com while supplies last.

Rick and Morty is the critically-acclaimed, half-hour animated hit comedy series on Adult Swim that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth’s family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, grand-daughter Summer, and grand-son Morty into intergalactic escapades. Can the family survive Rick’s insanity and all the chaos the universe throws at them?

Rick and Morty stars Justin Roiland ( Adventure Time ), Sarah Chalke ( Scrubs ), Chris Parnell ( Saturday Night Live ) and Spencer Grammer ( Greek ). The series is created by Dan Harmon ( Community ) and Roiland who also serve as executive producers.

PRIMITIVE

Primitive Skateboarding is a Southern California lifestyle brand, rooted in skateboarding and the rich subcultures that live alongside it. From the next block to the next hemisphere, we explore all environments and engage with all communities rooted in creativity and passionate expression. From rough to refined, we tell the honest stories of the beautifully imperfect cultures that make us who we are. The depth of the Primitive ethos is reflected in our athletes and distinctive product range, assembled to celebrate the intersection of these ideas.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180701005041/en/

CONTACT: Master Plan Communications, Inc.

Michael Custodio

949.351.4443

Michael@masterplanpr.com

or

Debs Choi

714.310.9651

Deborah@masterplanpr.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN EXTREME SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT LICENSING (ENTERTAINMENT) TV AND RADIO TEENS RETAIL FASHION CONSUMER SPORTS MEN

SOURCE: Primitive Skateboarding

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/01/2018 07:00 AM/DISC: 07/01/2018 07:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180701005041/en