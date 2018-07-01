Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying retains women's singles title at Malaysia Open



Singapore, July 1 (CNA) World No. 1 Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying successfully defended her women's singles title at the Celcom Axiata Malaysia Open 2018 Sunday,defeating China's He Bingjiao 22-20, 21-11 in the final.

The 24-year-old defending champion Tai claimed her third Malaysia Open title with a win over He in just 35 minutes to further consolidate her world No. 1 women's singles ranking.

Tai and He had previously played six times, with Tai winning five of those games. Before Sunday's match, their last encounter was at the 2018 Badminton Asia Championships in Wuhan, China in April when Tai defeated He 21-14, 21-9 in the quarterfinal.

With the victory on Sunday, Tai takes home the title and US$49,000 in prize money, while the 11,000 points she accumulated for the win will ensure the Kaohsiung native retains her No. 1 status on the world ranking bulletin to be posted on July 12,according to Charlie Lin, a fan familiar with the ranking system.

Tai has now claimed three Malaysia Open women's singles titles,the first in 2013 by beating Yao Xue of China. She advanced to the finals for three consecutive years from 2016-2018 and took the title in 2017 and 2018.

In 2016, she was runner-up after losing to Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand.

Tai will next participate at the Blibli Indonesia Open 2018, a HSBC BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament with a total purse of US$1.25 million, which is being held from 3-8 July in Jakarta.