True Partners Consulting Expands Tax and Unclaimed Property Leadership in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 1, 2018--True Partners Consulting LLC (True Partners), a trusted tax and business advisory firm, announced today the promotion of Matthew John McNally, Steven Swaigenbaum and Troy Wangen to Managing Director in True Partners’ New York, Los Angeles and Chicago offices, respectively. Matthew leads the partnership tax group in the northeast, and both Steven and Troy are successful leaders in the Unclaimed Property Solutions practice.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180701005003/en/

Matthew John McNally (Photo: Business Wire)

Matthew John McNally assists private equity firms, portfolio companies, hedge funds and venture capital firms to navigate the ever-changing tax landscape and tax risk management challenges both nationally and globally. He is highly skilled at supporting investment management firms (both partnership and corporations) with issues surrounding tax structuring, compliance, due diligence and other consulting matters. In addition to serving clients, Matthew has overseen the functional and technical direction of multiple tax technology projects, analyzed detail requirements, process design and configuration of new and existing internal tax software. Matthew received a Bachelor’s in Business Administration in Finance and Accounting from Hofstra University and is an Enrolled Agent with the Internal Revenue Service.

Steven Swaigenbaum has collective professional experience of 16 years in consulting, public accounting and industry finance. The majority of his career has focused on consulting Fortune 500 and middle market companies with navigating arduous unclaimed property audits, as well as offering expert guidance on other unclaimed property matters including comprehensive diagnostic reviews, voluntary disclosure agreements, and annual compliance. Steven has spoken on the topic of Unclaimed Property before organizations such as the California Society of CPAs, the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Accounts Payable & Procure-to-Pay Network, and the Unclaimed Property Professionals Organization. Steven received his Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics with an Emphasis in Accounting from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and is a licensed Certified Public Account (CPA) in the State of California. Steven leads the recruiting function for the Los Angeles office and regularly presents at local universities on the topics of networking and interviewing.

Troy Wangen has over 12 years of experience exclusively in multi-jurisdictional unclaimed property consulting and compliance for companies of all sizes and industries. Troy leads True Partners Consulting’s Chicago unclaimed property team, providing clients with audit defense services for multi-state audits, including working directly with State administrators/representatives on audit issues and negotiating settlement agreements. Troy serves as the First Vice President for the 2018-2019 Board of Directors for the Unclaimed Property Professionals Organization (“UPPO”) and will serve as President in 2019 – 2020. Troy is a frequent speaker on unclaimed property at holder education seminars sponsored by UPPO, the National Association of Credit Management, the Association for Financial Professionals and Lorman Education. Troy received his Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Business Administration from the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.

“These three gentlemen represent TPC’s future leadership – and the future is bright,” said Cary McMillan, CEO of True Partners Consulting . “Chicago, L.A., and New York are key markets for us, and Matt, Steven and Troy will continue to delight our clients, recruit talented team members and shape the firm’s vision in those cities. I expect great things from them.”

“The unprecedented litigation and increased enforcement of unclaimed property laws in recent years requires passionate company advocates; and Steven and Troy are two of the best,” said Cathleen Bucholtz, Managing Director & National Unclaimed Property Practice Leader. “Their contributions of new client relationships, staff development and dedication to our practice and firm growth initiatives have been vital to our continued success. I’m excited to welcome them to the firm’s MD team.”

About True Partners Consulting

True Partners assists global public and private companies with every aspect of their taxpayer and financial reporting responsibilities. Because we do not provide audit services, we are a truly independent advisor to some of the most recognized companies in the world. U.S. public companies, U.S. subsidiaries of foreign companies, private businesses, private equity funds, portfolio companies and high net worth individuals turn to True Partners for deep expertise and creative solutions surrounding tax provision requirements, mergers and acquisitions, tax structuring, planning, compliance and unclaimed property solutions. Learn more at TPCtax.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180701005003/en/

CONTACT: True Partners Consulting

Amanda Sturdevant, Marketing Director

(312) 588-3422

Amanda.Sturdevant@TPCtax.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA ILLINOIS NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ACCOUNTING CONSULTING LEGAL

SOURCE: True Partners Consulting LLC

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/01/2018 06:55 AM/DISC: 07/01/2018 06:55 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180701005003/en