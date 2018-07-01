Human rights group condemns China on 21st anniversary of Hong Kong handover

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Human rights group "International Monitor of Hong Kong Civil and Political Rights" (IMHKCR) condemned China for its political persecution in Hong Kong at a press conference today in Taipei, reported CNA.

The human rights group presented a scathing report on China's suppression of political rights in Hong Kong today, on the 21st anniversary of Hong Kong sovereignty being handed from the UK to China.

The report says that China's interference with Hong Kong's government undermines China's so-called principle of "one country two systems".

China's constant meddling with Hong Kong's Basic Law which allows Hong Kong to have free elections under the Legislative Council was also outlined.

The report points out that the Hong Kong government has denied its citizens their right to run during elections and had unjustly disqualified elected officials from standing in the Legislative Council.

As such, the pressure on political activists in Hong Kong is immense and growing by the day.

The report says that Taiwan has the responsibility to provide assistance to political prisoners in Hong Kong and to demand for the Hong Kong government to stop persecuting pro-democracy individuals.

The report also encourages Taiwan to further integrate into the international community.

Lai Chung-chian (賴中強), a Taiwanese lawyer presented a four-point statement on behalf of the rights group. The statement first condemns political prosecution and suppression of activists by the Chinese government.

Second, it demands for the immediate release of political prisoners in Hong Kong.

Third, it calls for Taiwan to support Hong Kong's struggle for basic human rights and democratic freedom.

Lastly, it calls on the international community to continue to watch the status of democratic rights in Hong Kong and to sanction the Hong Kong government if necessary.

A host of Taiwanese political activists including Social Democratic Party convener Fan Yun (范雲), New People Party spokesperson Li Chao-li (李兆立), as well as representatives from the Taiwan Solidarity Union, the Radical Party and the Green Party Taiwan were in attendance at the press conference.

IMHKCR is a citizen network that draws on its network of political groups, religious circles, academics and journalists in an effort to publicize China’s encroachment on democracy and freedom in Hong Kong.

