  1. Home
  2. Society

300 babies compete in Taiwan crawling competition 

Changhua County provides new families with highest annual child-raising subsidies of entire island

By Renée Salmonsen ,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/01 17:34

Changhua Crawling Competition (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over 300 babies competed in Changhua's "Baby Crawling Competition" (寶寶爬行賽) the morning of July 1 at Yuanlin Elementary School.

The babies competed for educational toys and diapers. The contest was divided into two races, the first for children under 1-years-old and the second for those under 2-years-old, reported CNA. 

Proud families lined the soft mats as the infants battled across the floor, cheering on and encouraging their wee ones to victory. 

The Magistrate of Changhua County, Wei Ming-ku (魏明谷), opened the competition with friendly words for the families. Wei expressed the support of the Changhua government to all growing families, reminding attendees that Changhua County provides a NT$30,000 (US$1,000) subsidy per year to the first and second child of each family until they are 6-years-old, and NT$42,000 per year to families with three children, the highest child-raising subsidies of the entire island.

Due to these initiatives, Changhua County now has one of the highest birthrates in Taiwan. 
babies
money
Changhua County
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese-Japanese actress Naomi Watanabe on Time's top list
2018/07/01 10:15
Taiwanese airlines cancel Sunday flights to and from Okinawa
2018/06/30 17:46
Taiwan Stock Exchange reveals names of 50 'best-paying' listed companies 
2018/06/30 17:20
Taiwan arrests Malaysian bus driver for scam
2018/06/30 16:59
State Department requests for US Marines in Taiwan: CNN Exclusive
2018/06/29 22:22