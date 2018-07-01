300 babies compete in Taiwan crawling competition 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over 300 babies competed in Changhua's "Baby Crawling Competition" (寶寶爬行賽) the morning of July 1 at Yuanlin Elementary School.

The babies competed for educational toys and diapers. The contest was divided into two races, the first for children under 1-years-old and the second for those under 2-years-old, reported CNA.

Proud families lined the soft mats as the infants battled across the floor, cheering on and encouraging their wee ones to victory.

The Magistrate of Changhua County, Wei Ming-ku (魏明谷), opened the competition with friendly words for the families. Wei expressed the support of the Changhua government to all growing families, reminding attendees that Changhua County provides a NT$30,000 (US$1,000) subsidy per year to the first and second child of each family until they are 6-years-old, and NT$42,000 per year to families with three children, the highest child-raising subsidies of the entire island.

Due to these initiatives, Changhua County now has one of the highest birthrates in Taiwan.