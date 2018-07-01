Maldives opposition names backup presidential candidate

AA UKULHAS, Maldives (AP) — The opposition alliance in the Maldives has named a backup candidate for the presidential election later this year, in the event the exiled former president is unable to contest due to legal obstacles.

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, a lawmaker from the main opposition Maldivian Democratic Party, was named the backup candidate at the party congress late Saturday.

The congress approved a resolution that former President Mohamed Nasheed would be the party's preferred candidate, but that if he fails to secure the candidacy, Solih will contest in his place.

Nasheed had earlier announced that he will not contest the election.

Nasheed is sentenced to 13 years in prison, making him ineligible to contest. However, the Supreme Court earlier this year ordered his release and retrial, which the government refused to implement.