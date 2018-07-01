Taiwanese, Hong Kong activists unite in criticism of China



Taipei, July 1 (CNA) Members from several of Taiwan's smallerpolitical parties on Sunday joined with Hong Kong pro-democracyactivists to protest Beijing's failure to deliver on its promiseto allow a high degree of autonomy made when the territory wasreturned to China 21 years ago today.

A report on civil and political rights in Hong Kong wasreleased Sunday to mark the 21st anniversary of the handover fromBritain to China in 1997, at a press conference in Taipei held bypolitical activists from Taiwan and Hong Kong.

"Hongkongers and Taiwanese are the two most unfortunatepeoples in the world because their neighbor is ruled by an eviland mighty communist regime," said Andy Chan (???), convenerof the Hong Kong National Party who says he was barred fromrunning in the 2016 Legislative Council election because of his"pro-independence stance."

"We are, however, the most fortunate people," Chan, 27,went on, because "we are entrusted with the mission to do ourshare in safeguarding against the encroachment of civil libertiesby that communist regime. We must strengthen unity against it."

Chan was in Taiwan for the release of the report initiated by"International Monitor of Hong Kong Civil and Political Rights"agroup led by Leung Man-to (???), a Hong Kong native and professorof political science at National Cheng Kung University.

The report details cases of activists being imprisoned or disqualified from standing for elections for exercising theirfreedom of expression, assembly and association, and of lawmakers being removed from office or being threatened for performing their duties.

"Hong Kong's human rights record has deteriorated to the point where Beijing brooks no defiance by any individual or anyforce," the group concluded in the report.

Leung said the group in future plans to publish reports on asemiannual basis as a platform to monitor human rights in Hong Kong.

Taiwanese political activists, including Fan Yun (??) convener of the Social Democratic Party; Lee Chao-li (???), spokespersonof New People Party, and representatives of Green Party Taiwan,Taiwan Solidarity Union and the Radical Party, also attended thepress conference to express their support for the pro-democracymovement in Hong Kong.

The erosion of human rights in Hong Kong shows that China has failed to deliver what it promised and reveals the true natureof the Communist Party of China (CPC), Lee said. "We should haveno illusion about any promise made by the CPC."

Fan said the 2014 Sunflower Movement in Taiwan that blocked a trade in services deal with China and Hong Kong's Umbrella Movement later that year, demanding universal suffrage, were of vitalimportance in preventing the expansion of Chinese authoritarianismin recent years.

Only when civil society becomes stronger can its sovereignty be safeguarded and the values of social democracy be put into practice,said Fan, adding that Taiwan's civil society will always staunchly support those fighting for democracy in Hong Kong.

(By Shih Hsiu-chuan)