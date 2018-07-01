Philippines, Taiwan in talks to train Filipino firefighters

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan and the Philippines are in negotiations for Taiwan to train Filipino firefighters in disaster relief training, as part of the New Southbound Policy, reported CNA.

Taiwan's top trade negotiator and Minister Without Portfolio, John Deng (鄧振中) told CNA that the proposed plan will have advanced training being done at the National Fire Agency's training center in Zhushan Township (竹山鎮), Nantou County (南投縣).

As part of the New Southbound Policy, Taiwan will train firefighters in disaster response, as well as export Taiwan's disaster relief prowess.

According to Deng, the disaster prevention and training center in Zhushan Township is the best in Asia, with over 109 hectares of space to deal with disaster relief scenarios including ships, factories and tall buildings.

Wu Hsin-hsing (吳新興), head of the Overseas Community Affairs Council said that Taiwan has helped train the ethnically Chinese Filipino community for more than 10 years.

The Philippines has a section of its volunteer fire brigade funded by Taiwanese groups and a team of 30 firefighters came to Taiwan in May this year for one week of training.

On an unrelated note, another group of Filipino firefighters visited the Zhushan training center this year to make full use of the world-class facilities.

Taiwan and the Philippines are in talks to formalize and expand the training scheme.

Deng said that if negotiations with the Philippines go smoothly, Taiwan will try to enter into talks with other southeast Asian nations.