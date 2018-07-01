'On Chesil Beach' premieres in Taiwan July 6

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The British drama "On Chesil Beach" premieres in select theaters around Taipei Friday, July 6.

"On Chesil Beach" is based on the novel by the same title by Ian McEwan published in 2007. McEwan wrote the screenplay as well.

The film is set in 1960's England and follows a young couple on their honeymoon night as they uncomfortably reflect on their past and present.

The film, starring Saoirse Ronan and Billy Howle, depicts issues of relationships, intimacy, and body politics, themes relevant in contemporary Taiwanese society and the main reason Spotlight Inc. chose to bring "Chesil Beach" to Taiwan. What's more, Spotlight hopes that "the theatricality of On Chesil Beach will remind the audience of the late Edward Yang’s (楊德昌) masterpiece, "That Day on the Beach" (海灘的一天). They are not the same story per se, but they share some aesthetic choices, in production, costuming and soundtrack."

Not only does Spotlight distribute films across Taiwan, the indie company also frequently subtitles the films they show Taiwan audiences. For this film in particular, Spotlight told Taiwan News that capturing the musicality of the dialogue was the greatest challenge:

"Unfortunately, some of the British-centric details such as township names and road signs need to be compromised to avoid losing the melodic flow of the film. However, we did add two prominently featured songs’ lyrics in the subtitle to make the audience feel closer to the protagonist’s emotional journey: Roy Hawkins’ “The Thrill is Gone” and Amy Winehouse’s “Wake Up Alone”."

(Image from Spotlight Inc.)