Taiwan offers cooperation in fire service training with Philippines

Taipei, July 1 (CNA) Taiwan is in talks with the Philippinesover a plan to help train firefighters from the Southeast Asiancountry at the National Fire Agency's training center in thecentral county of Nantou, John Deng (???), Taiwan's top tradenegotiator and a minister without portfolio, said Sunday.

The plan is part of the government's efforts to promote cooperation in disaster relief training with countries targetedby Taiwan's New Southbound Policy (NSP), while boosting exportsof disaster relief equipment to those countries, according toDeng.

The Nantou training center covers an area of 109 hectares,housing buildings, a factory and boats used for disastersimulation drills, Deng said.

According to Deng, Taiwan has offered annual fire trainingsupport for the Taiwanese compatriot community in the Philippinesfor more than a decade. It was decided to extend the trainingassistance to professional Filipino firefighters after theirrepresentatives recently expressed interest during a visit to theNantou training center.

Taiwan has trained Taiwanese volunteer firefighters in thePhilippines over the past 10 years because fire departments inthe Philippines are often slow to respond, according to OverseasCommunity Affairs Council Minister Wu Hsin-shing (???).

Taiwanese groups in the Philippines have their ownfirefighting teams and usually pay and commission Taiwan firedepartments to help train volunteer firefighters, Wu said, addingthat for instance, a team of 30 Taiwanese volunteer firemen justcompleted their training in May.

If the program goes smoothly, the government will negotiate with NSP target countries over cooperation on similar fire service training programs which is also expected to boost exports ofTaiwan's firefighting equipment, such as firefighting clothing,fire extinguishers and fire hoses as well as fire alarm equipment,to those countries, Deng added.

Initiated by President Tsai Ing-wen (???), the NewSouthbound Policy seeks to strengthen relations with Southeastand South Asian nations, Australia and New Zealand.

