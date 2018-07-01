Taipeiolls out combo ticket to Astronomical Museum and Children’s Amusement Park offering 50%+ discount

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Beginning today (July 1), the Taipei Astronomical Museum and Taipei Children’s Amusement Park will roll out combo admission tickets for NT$200 —offering more than 50% off the original price (more than NT$500), according to a news release published by the Taipei Astronomical Museum on June 25.

Any combo ticket holder may enjoy admission to a film at Dome Theater and a show at 3D Theater in the Astronomical Museum (valued at NT$200), while receiving admission to Children’s Amusement Park with unlimited rides at facilities No. 1 to No. 13 (valued at more than NT$340), the release said.



The one-day combo ticket is valid through December 31, 2018, and members of the public can purchase the tickets, which have a limited amount, at either the Taipei Astronomical Museum or Taipei Children’s Amusement Park from July 1 through July 19, the release said.

For more information, please contact Ms. Zhan at 02-28314551 ext. 508 (or ext. 523 on public holidays) or visit the Astronomical Museum website (Chinese).



The opening hours of Taipei Astronomical Museum during July and August are as follows:

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday to Friday.

9 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturday

The opening hours of Taipei Children’s Amusement Park are as follows:

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday

9 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturday & summer/winter vacation

9 a.m. - 8 p.m. on consecutive holidays (except the last day)

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday or the last day of consecutive holidays