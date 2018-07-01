  1. Home
EVA Air to begin direct flights between Chiang Mai, Thailand and Taoyuan, Taiwan

Flights between Taoyuan International Airport and Chiang Mai International Airport have begun at an introductory sale price

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/01 15:18

EVA Air Airbus A330-300 (Flickr user: Masakatsu Ukon)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's EVA Air has introduced direct flights between Taoyuan International Airport and Chiang Mai International Airport, Thailand to celebrate the airline's 27th anniversary.

The new flight route began service today, July 1 and an introductory sale price has been announced.

In the beginning, seven flights to Chiang Mai will take off per week.

The new route will be traversed in an Airbus A321-200 model aircraft, with eight business cabins and 176 economy seats.

This will be the first direct flight route between Taiwan and Chiang Mai, according to CNA.

The maiden flight took off today as the new route was announced and a ribbon cutting ceremony was held. The ceremony was attended by both Thai and Taiwanese officials.

EVA Air President, Clay Sun (孫嘉明) described the new route as having extraordinary significance during the ribbon cutting ceremony, as traditional Thai dancers as well as Thai candles marked the occasion.

Chiang Mai in northern Thailand is the country's second largest city and a popular tourist destination. In 2017, it was given third place in the "World's Top 15 Cities" by Travel+Leisure magazine.
