mTOR Inhibitors in Oncology| A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018| Technavio

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for mTOR inhibitors in oncology, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules.

This report by presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

mTOR inhibitors in oncology: Market overview

The mTOR plays important roles in the growth of a cell and its proliferation. mTOR is a major downstream effector signaling. PI3K is one of the most frequently activated pathways in cancer. mTOR acts as the catalytic subunit of two protein kinase complexes, mTOR complex 1 and mTOR complex 2.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio for oncology, “Various oncogenic pathways are responsible for switching on mTORC1 signaling; hence, it is accordingly overactive in most of the cancer types. Thus, mTORC1 signaling inhibition has attracted great attention as an anti-cancer therapy.”

mTOR inhibitors in oncology: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the mTOR inhibitors in oncology market based on therapies employed that includes monotherapy, combination therapy, monotherapy/combination therapy, and undisclosed, RoA (oral, IV, and unknown), therapeutic modalities (small molecules, gene therapy, and unknown), drugs under development (discovery, pre-clinical, phase I, phase I/II, and phase II), and recruitment status (recruiting, active not recruiting, completed, NA, and unknown). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed RoA Therapeutic modality Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status Gender Age Recruitment volume

Key Companies

Type of players Company Overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

