Outgoing AIT chief lauds kindness of Taiwan's people

Taipei, July 1 (CNA) As he prepares to leave Taiwan in Julyafter serving for more than three years as de facto United Statesambassador, Kin Moy (???) told CNA that he and his family willalways remember the kindness and thoughtfulness of local people.

Speaking to CNA on Friday, the director of the AmericanInstitute in Taiwan (AIT), said he has been moved by the reactionof people here to what AIT is doing to enhance U.S.-Taiwan ties.

AIT represents U.S. interests in Taiwan in the absence ofofficial diplomatic relations.

Since he took office in June, 2015, Moy said he and his family have traveling extensively in Taiwan with exception of the islandsof Penghu and Kinmen.

Moy has been accompanied by his wife Kathy Chen and their fourchildren during his time in Taipei. He is the first Chinese-AmericanAIT chief while his wife worked as a reporter and editor at the local English-language newspaper The China Post in the 1980s. Theirfamiliarity with Taiwan has played an important role in helping thembecome more involved in the local cultural scene.

Wherever he has visited, Moy said he is always moved whenpeople approach him to say thank you for what he is doing.

"That deeply touches all of us at AIT when we hear words tothat effect, because that is essentially what we were trying do atAIT," Moy said, adding that sharing information about the U.S.they might be unaware of with Taiwanese people is a large part ofAIT's work.

During his travels outside Taipei, Moy has also learned much about local customs and people's lives.

"Just to be a part of their lives means a great deal to us, soI think that will be the lasting memory when we go back, that kindof closeness to people that only came about the further we traveledfrom Taipei," he noted.

Since assuming office, Moy has also actively made use of onlinesocial media including AIT's Facebook page by frequently postingupdates on his travels around Taiwan with a humorous touch, boostingAIT's visibility locally. In three years, the number of followersof AIT's Facebook page grew from about 30,000 to more than 97,000.

An encounter Moy had when hiking in a remote mountainous partof Taiwan offers anecdotal evidence of the enhanced profile ofAIT and its director.

In his jovial manner, now famous in Taipei's diplomaticcircles, Moy mimicked the way a local woman walking on the samemountain trail pointed her finger at him and tried to remember hisname, without success. In the end, they had a good laugh and tooka photo together while sharing a moment, he said.

"At that point I knew our social media was working prettywell," he said, adding that such memories will stay with him fora very long time.

This closeness with Taiwanese people has also been replicated with senior government officials Moy has worked with, includingtop leaders such as President Tsai Ing-wen (???).

Moy has worked in the U.S. Foreign Service for over 20 years, including as a former deputy assistant secretary of state inthe bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs, with responsibilityfor China, Mongolia and Taiwan. He has also had postings in Beijingand in South Korea.

With extensive experience in diplomacy, Moy said Taiwanesepeople are extremely professional and easy to work with as theirapproach is full of "thoughtfulness and kindness."

The AIT chief said he could not think of any other posting where he received such access to the president's office.

"President Tsai made it clear that she and her administration want a very collaborative and cooperative relationship, it is not soeasy to do that, I can't imagine that if I worked in Japan I wouldhave that many opportunities to meet with Prime Minister Abe or whenI am in Seoul, I don't think I will be knocking President Moon's doorvery often," he said.

The reason Tsai offers such access is because the two sides havecordial relations, have cooperated for decades and the relationshipis supported by Taiwanese people.

Moy's position will be filled later this summer by Brent Christensen, a former AIT deputy director and a diplomat with experience in senior positions related to Taiwan and China. (By Joseph Yeh)Enditem/AW