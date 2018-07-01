Exhibition showcasing Mazu pilgrimages and Taiwan's temples opens in London

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An international exhibition showcasing pilgrimages to the sea goddess Mazu (媽祖) and Taiwan's temples has opened in London, capping off a four-country international tour, reported CNA.

The "Miao Hui – Temple Festivals and Folk Cultures in Taiwan" exhibition at the OXO gallery in London opened to the public on June 28.

The exhibition is designed to put on show the beauty of Taiwan's temples and to shine a light on folk traditions in Taiwan.

The exhibition is an immersive experience showcasing photographs, hand paintings, religious artifacts and various digital media forms like virtual reality.

The exhibition's European tour began last September and was previously shown in the Netherlands, France and Germany.

The exhibition is put on in conjunction with the London Festival of Architecture, the world's largest annual architecture festival.

The London exhibition at the OXO gallery will be open to the public from June 28 – July 8 and admission is free.