By  Associated Press
2018/07/01 12:53
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 85 333 55 114 .342
Betts Bos 64 246 64 84 .341
Segura Sea 76 317 58 107 .338
JMartinez Bos 80 306 58 100 .327
Simmons LAA 73 270 41 87 .322
MDuffy TB 66 261 24 84 .322
Trout LAA 84 290 66 92 .317
Rosario Min 78 311 56 98 .315
Castellanos Det 81 327 42 101 .309
MMachado Bal 81 315 40 97 .308
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 24; Cruz, Seattle, 21; Judge, New York, 21; Gallo, Texas, 20; KDavis, Oakland, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 20; Betts, Boston, 20; MMachado, Baltimore, 20.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 67; Haniger, Seattle, 61; MMachado, Baltimore, 57; Lowrie, Oakland, 56; Mazara, Texas, 55; KDavis, Oakland, 55; Gattis, Houston, 54; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 54; Judge, New York, 54; 3 tied at 53.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 12-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 11-4; Morton, Houston, 10-1; Happ, Toronto, 10-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 10-4; GCole, Houston, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 9-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 9-3; McCullers, Houston, 9-3; Verlander, Houston, 9-4.